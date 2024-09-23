Tell it to SunStar: Condemning the martial law-esque atmosphere

We, an ecumenical youth group, together with other groups, mobilized on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Manila in order to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law under President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Apart from mobilizing in order to remember, groups marched in order to condemn the atmosphere of impunity and corruption under the current administration.

We deplore the atmosphere of a de facto martial law under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He has inherited vestiges of state fascism and corruption both from his dictator father and from the rotten system. While human rights violations continue to worsen, corruption is expected to worsen, especially with the friction of powers this coming elections.

Human rights group Karapatan monitored that under the first two years of President Marcos Jr., there have been 105 political cases of extrajudicial killings, more than 44,000 victims of bombings in the countryside, and more than 550 victims of forced surrender. Meanwhile, in the budget deliberations, an estimated amount of more than₱P282 billion would be the budget that will become kickback. Meanwhile, a genuine wage hike remains direly elusive, with minimum wage amounting to P645, far from P1,206 family living wage.

While the Marcoses conduct Imeldific parties and the Dutertes cling to their political allies while both of them engage in useless squabbles on which camp should get the bigger share of the election war chest, the Filipino people continue to languish in poverty and be harmed due to state fascism. It is truly unsafe under another Marcosian rule.

Our mobilization commemorating martial law is not simply for remembering and for remembering’s sake. It is the Filipino people’s procession in order to ward off the evils of our time, to also help other Filipinos to realize that the air of impunity and massive government corruption will continue if we remain silent. It is, in essence, an invitation for every peace-loving Filipino to mobilize in greater numbers and intensity in the near future in order to “exorcize” any rotten ruler and the rotten system that spawns the likes of both Marcoses and Dutertes.