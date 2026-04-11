Tell it to SunStar: Condemning the spread of misinformation on Araw ng Kagitingan coverage

By Presidential Photojournalists Association

The Presidential Photojournalists Association (PPA) expresses concern over the spread of false and misleading claims circulating online regarding the authenticity of photographs taken during official government events, including the recent Araw ng Kagitingan coverage on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Allegations that these images are recycled or fabricated are inaccurate and risk undermining the credibility of professional photojournalists and the integrity of the profession as a whole.

PPA members are affiliated with established news organizations and adhere to strict editorial and ethical standards. All photographs released undergo proper verification, captioning and editorial processes to ensure they accurately reflect events as they occurred.

We emphasize that PPA members are physically present during these engagements, often working under demanding conditions, to document events of public interest and historical significance.

It has also been observed that some individuals and groups have used photographs taken by PPA members in ways that take them out of context or attach inaccurate descriptions. Such practices contribute to the spread of misinformation and may affect the reputation of the photojournalists and their employers.

Under existing Philippine laws, including Article 353, 354, 355 and 362 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, relevant provisions of Republic Act (RA) 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and the RA 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, the misuse of images and dissemination of false or misleading statements may carry legal implications.

This statement is not issued to support any individual or institution. The PPA remains independent and non-partisan. This response is solely intended to address misinformation and uphold the standards of professional photojournalism.

Furthermore, the spread of false claims in relation to Araw ng Kagitingan coverage does not only misinform. It also risks diminishing the memory of the nation’s heroes. By distorting the documentation of such a solemn and historic commemoration, these narratives detract from the legacy of those who fought and sacrificed for the country.

We urge the public to exercise critical judgment in consuming information, to verify sources and to rely on credible media organizations