Tell it to SunStar: Connected yet alone: Why our youth are suffering in silence

By Janeth L. Lacostales, faculty at Cebu Technological University Barili Campus

Have we ever stopped to ask why today’s youth are so vulnerable to anxiety and depression? More importantly, when was the last time we genuinely checked on them? If we haven’t, we are failing not just our young people, but our entire society. The truth is, we are all quietly surviving an unseen “loneliness pandemic”.

In many ways, this mental health crisis is more dangerous than Covid-19. A virus triggers obvious physical symptoms, but loneliness operates in the shadows. Its signs are subtle, easily masked behind a cheerful avatar, and often invisible until it is too late.

Both young and old have become consumed by curated online lives. In the relentless pursuit of content creation and viral reach, our focus has shifted almost entirely to the screen. Yet, an active digital presence rarely equates to a vibrant real life; many who appear thriving on screen are fighting silent battles in reality.

Alarmingly, the younger generation increasingly prioritizes virtual validation over face-to-face relationships, locking themselves in their rooms and slowly forfeiting genuine connection. Adults, equally caught up in the digital craze, often fail to step in. This compounding isolation brews deep anxiety, severe depression and, in tragic instances, suicide.

To combat this silent epidemic, systemic and individual changes are imperative. Local governments must invest in accessible public parks, playgrounds, and cultural venues that encourage families to gather offline, while lawmakers explore age restrictions for social media platforms and fund community sports leagues. At the same time, media organizations must run sustained campaigns highlighting the psychological risks of prolonged screen exposure and families must cultivate the digital discipline to regularly put down their devices when they are no longer needed.

Without decisive action from both civic leaders and households, this loneliness pandemic will continue to quietly erode the emotional well-being of our communities.