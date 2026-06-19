Tell it to SunStar: Continuation of the ‘Never say die spirit’

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, College of Teacher Development faculty at the Philippine Normal University

When Scottie Thompson entered the league, specifically with the Ginebra team, the crowd immediately noticed - especially his coach Tim Cone – the uncanny resemblance of his playing style to that of the franchise legend, Coach Sonny “The Big J” Jaworski. All-out, fearless, pure energy and grit and never giving up. Like The Big J, Scottie plays as a guard, but his extraordinary skill and talent in grabbing rebounds set him apart. He is indeed a unique natural machine.

At 6’1, this ability is truly remarkable. Beyond rebounding, he is also a defensive stalwart and master of hustle plays. But the most dangerous weapon in his arsenal is his gift and talent as a triple-double threat. Meaning, he doesn’t just score and rebound - he is also an excellent passer. This was one of “The Big J’s” virtues: a natural pass-first mentality.

Scottie had already shown this even back in college. Yet when he entered the PBA, critics doubted whether he could continue being a triple-double threat in Asia’s premier basketball league.

On Dec. 5, 2015, Thompson nearly recorded a triple-double with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 102–94 win over Blackwater Elite. In the 2016 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals, he finally registered a triple-double, the first since the Johnny Abarrientos era (now part of Ginebra’s coaching staff).

In the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, he was awarded Finals MVP. He later earned spots in the 2018 Mythical Second Team and won the Most Improved Player award.

In the 2021 Governors’ Cup, Thompson won his first Best Player of the Conference award. In the finals, he captured his sixth PBA title and was named Finals MVP for the second time. On June 5, 2022, he was awarded Mythical First Team honors and the league MVP - the only player outside Junmar Fajardo to achieve this in a decade.

As of today, Scottie has already 12 career triple-doubles.

Last Wednesday, June 17, 2026, when Ginebra finally broke the “TnT curse” and defeated their nemesis in Game 7 after a bloody grueling war of attrition, Scottie was stunned when his name was called as Finals MVP - his third.

Then came the brutal revelation which we all fans knew but did not want to admit. In an emotional speech, he admitted this championship was especially sweet because he fought through physical pain - including a bruised eye - to help his team win, at all costs.

“This is the most difficult championship we ever had,” Thompson said. Playing hurt, he added, “This is the most emotional Finals MVP win of mine,” his voice cracking as he held the trophy – in front of the roaring crowd, his jubilant teammates, crying wife and beautiful children! This in my view is the perfect example, the epitome and the ultimate exemplification of the mantra and philosophy of the never-say-die attitude of the team’s contemporary history which were actualized by “Istat-ti” to the maximum.

Their import, Justin Brownlee (#JB the GOAT), also broke down in tears. “It means everything,” Brownlee said, pausing to wipe tears. “Ten years ago, I never thought I’d still be playing at 38 and winning championships. But these fans give me the energy to play - for them, and for my family.”

Congratulations to the whole team of Barangay Ginebra Kings! Champions not only on the basketball court, but also of character, resilience and inspiration. Long live the “Never Say Die Spirit.”