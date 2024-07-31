Tell it to SunStar: Cracking down on mendicancy

I recently read that the town of Balamban in western Cebu is cracking down on giving donations or money to people begging on the streets to discourage the culture of mendicancy.

I hope the Cebu City Government will follow suit, as the number of beggars in the city has increased these past few months. The number is expected to go even higher when the “ber” months arrive. The city usually comes alive during this period, with Christmas and Sinulog around the corner.

Many can be found around the Fuente Rotunda where they accost passersby. Some have been known to enter eateries and accost diners for money.

But don’t be fooled. By the end of the day, they probably have more money than the average person.