Tell it to SunStar: Criticisms against the new Salary Standardization Law

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) acknowledges the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) efforts to continue the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) V left by the previous administration and completed in 2023. But, while appreciative of any salary increases, TDC emphasized that the new SSL VI, signed recently by President Marcos as Executive Order (EO) 64, offers a minimal increase over its predecessor.

We acknowledge the efforts of the DBM to immediately extend the SSL, and we would be grateful for any salary increase because it signifies the government’s recognition that they are not paying us enough. We actively coordinated with various government agencies to realize the salary increase, but we believe that government employees deserve more than crumbs.

The government lead by DBM has worked on the new version of the Salary Standardization Law, known as SSL VI, for over two years. However, despite the lengthy process, the outcome has shown only slight differences compared to SSL V (Republic Act 11466) of President Duterte. The increase in salaries under SSL VI is almost identical to the previous law.

For instance, at our entry-level Teacher I, the increase under Duterte’s SSL V over four years amounts to a total of P6,246. Under Marcos’ SSL VI, it is P6,388, a P142 difference.

The first tranche of the new law provides an increase of only P1,512 for the lowest positions of professional in the government, Salary Grade (SG) 11 that includes the teachers.

The continuous rise in the prices of goods and services has already surpassed this minimal increase, retroactive to January 2024. Therefore, our salary can no longer keep up. This amount seems insignificant compared to the surge in daily expenses of our employees.

I doubt the DBM’s claim that SSL VI is more competitive than previous versions. Is this what the DBM means by being more competitive than previous ones? This is similar to what Duterte said in 2019 before SSL V: that his SSL is not very high, but higher than the SSL IV.

I would also like to point out the plight of government employees in salary grades 10 and below, who receive even lower increases.

What could we buy with a P530 increase for SG 1, a government laborer or utility worker whose monthly salary will increase from P13,000 to P13,530? This amounts to only P24 per day, significantly lower than the recent increase for private sector workers.

Basas accused the government of exploiting its workers, who ensure the continuous operation of government services every day. This is how the government treats its own workers. This is exploitation.

The TDC said that it will support and join the fight of government employees for fair wages and benefits. The group also lobbies for a salary scheme for teachers that is separate from the SSL, emphasizing the uniqueness of teachers’ responsibilities and contributions to society.

It is only fitting that teachers advocate for an equitable pay system that is distinct from the SSL. Teachers make a distinctive contribution to society; therefore, it is appropriate to offer them sufficient compensation that not only meets their needs but also acknowledges their dignity and significance.

The TDC is currently collaborating with some legislators on a proposed compensation scheme, which they view as a strategic response to the Maga Carta for Teachers’ long-standing mandate to provide separate pay for public educators. Additionally, the group supports the filing of Sen. Rissa Hontiveros’ Dagdag Sahod for Public Basic Education Teachers and Employees Act, which aims to provide an additional P15,000 in compensation for basic education teachers and employees, in addition to the SSL.