Tell it to SunStar: Daniel Sloss: A case for a new understanding of masculinity

By Peter Trankner

The dramatic downfall of the ICC’s former Chief Prosecutor, K. Khan, has reignited the debate about sexual misconduct, abuse of power, and toxic masculinity. The allegations have once again highlighted how positions of authority can be misused when power is combined with a sense of entitlement and a lack of accountability.

His shows fill halls around the world, and his Netflix specials have reached millions of viewers in 190 countries. Scottish comedian and satirist Daniel Sloss combines crude humor with uncomfortable questions. But his comedy aims to do more than just entertain; he talks about masculinity, sexual violence and men’s responsibilities.

These are the themes that Sloss has addressed repeatedly in his stand-up performances. While using humor as his medium, Sloss argues that the real problem is not masculinity itself, but outdated ideas of what it means to be a “real man.” He criticizes social norms that encourage emotional suppression, dominance, and the mistaken belief that vulnerability is a sign of weakness.

Sloss argues that this rigid model of masculinity harms men as much as it harms those around them. Boys are often taught to suppress emotions such as fear, sadness, or insecurity, leaving many men unable to express their feelings or build truly open and healthy relationships. The result can be loneliness, frustration, anger, or emotional isolation.

For Sloss, true masculinity is not measured by toughness, but by character. A strong man is someone who accepts responsibility, treats others with respect, admits his mistakes, and has the courage to be vulnerable. Empathy, honesty, and self-reflection are not signs of weakness — they are signs of emotional strength.

His message is both simple and powerful: masculinity should not be a rigid stereotype. True strength is not measured by dominance or intimidation, but by integrity, empathy and the ability to treat others with dignity. Men who free themselves from outdated expectations lose nothing of their dignity; instead, they gain authenticity, emotional maturity and the freedom to be fully themselves.