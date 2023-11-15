Tell it to SunStar: De Lima’s bail

The independence of the judiciary is present and true. Our court is a court of law and justice, oblivious of personalities or any political noise. Sen. (Leila) de Lima’s bail yesterday (Monday, Nov. 13, 2023) was a testament to that.



It bolsters my position mula simula pa (from the start), that the ICC (International Criminal Court) has no jurisdiction over any Filipino -- lalo na kay (especially over) PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte). It has no business meddling with our justice system.