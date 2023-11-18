Tell it to SunStar: De Lima’s case proves that justice can prevail

The recent granting of former senator Leila de Lima’s bail petition, based on the determination that the evidence against her is not strong, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of upholding truth, transparency, and accountability in a democratic society. In the face of political persecution, this development highlights that justice can prevail when the legal process adheres to the Rule of Law.

During the more than six years and eight months detention of former senator de Lima sans bail, public confidence in the justice system waned, raising concerns about the lack of due process, and the weaponization of the law. However, the granting of her bail petition proves that the legal system can still be relied upon to provide redress and dispense justice to the aggrieved and the oppressed.

The nature of the prosecution and the years she spent in detention made former senator de Lima the clearest example of how disinformation online has real-world consequences in the lives of those targeted by information operations. Peddlers of disinformation that used social media platforms as conduits to attack the reputation and credibility of former senator de Lima must be held accountable.

The Movement Against Disinformation (MAD) remains steadfast in its advocacy to counter disinformation in social media platforms and to hold accountable the enablers of its spread in our information ecosystem.

Despite victories, there are still pending cases that demand attention and diligence, particularly those that stem from disinformation and misinformation. MAD amplifies its call for everyone to safeguard the principles that underpin a just and democratic society. The pursuit of truth is an ongoing journey, and the commitment to the Rule of Law is an enduring responsibility that requires sustained effort and vigilance.