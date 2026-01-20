Tell it to SunStar: Death amidst uncertain justice

Cristina Dimataga Munoz died last Jan. 11, 2026. She succumbed to stage 4 breast cancer metastasizing into her bones, lungs and brain. Cris, as she was fondly called by fellow NGO (nongovernment organization) workers was one of the Cernet 27 accused.

She was a social worker by profession and a former executive director of Cernet Inc. since 2006. She took a medical leave in 2018 upon her discovery of her breast cancer and had her treatment.

This fabricated case of terrorist financing against Cernet 27 came in August 2023 and all of us were subsequently indicted and issued warrants of arrest in May 2024. Three of the 27 accused who were issued warrants were even already deceased even prior to 2023.

We got worried for Cris and for many of the accused who were already in their senior years. While Cris was one who had always been with the strongest fighting spirit despite her illness, mental anguish must have aggravated her condition.

Until when or until how many of us will have to die before we can see justice?

Yes, NGO work gave us a sense of fulfillment and sense of purpose in life. However, it has become stressful -- especially because -- it is our own government that restraint our works and causing our psychological distress. Consequently, it resulted to further deprivation of the already marginalized and poor.

We do not deserve to suffer like this. We are dedicated humanitarian workers whose varied professions and skills have to be devoted to respond to the dire needs of the unserved and underserved sectors in our society.

We offered our years of competent services through our NGOs and the programs of Cernet Inc. because the marginalized sectors badly need it, amidst government’s inability and neglect.

NGO work like what we are doing deserves support and appreciation NOT redtagging, fabricated cases, harassment and repression.