Tell it to SunStar: Death penalty is inhumane, protects corrupt justice system

By Karen Lucia Gomez-Dumpit

President

Coalition Against Death Penalty

On this World Day Against the Death Penalty, we join the global community in affirming simple but profound truth: The death penalty is an inhumane practice. It is torture. The death penalty protects no one because of a flawed and corrupt justice system. Anyone is vulnerable.

It neither heals the wounds of violence nor delivers true justice. Instead, it perpetuates cycles of violence and vengeance, deepens social inequality and threatens the dignity of every human life.

Recent calls to revive capital punishment often arise in the name of justice. But history reminds us that justice must not be selective.

To condemn with the calls for death penalty those who rob the nation of its future, who steal not just money but lives through systemic corruption only expose the reality and inconsistency of a justice system that redounds to punishing the poor and the powerless with death while shielding the powerful with impunity.

The death penalty is inadmissible. It violates the sanctity of life and the possibility of redemption.

We call for the abolition of this cruel punishment and advocate for restorative justice that seeks accountability.

The death penalty does not deter crime. It does not address the root causes of violence and corruption. It does not make our communities safer.

As the Coalition Against Death Penalty, we re-affirm our commitment to a justice system that is humane, equitable and life-affirming.

We call on lawmakers, faith leaders, civil society and every Filipino to reject the false promise of executions and focus resources towards real sustainable solutions: good governance, effective check and balance mechanisms and measures to address poverty alleviation, mental health support, education and community-based rehabilitation.

This October we also observe Prison Awareness Week/Month with the theme “Our Merciful God Proclaims Hope for Us Sinners and Restores Dignity of Persons Deprived of Liberty!” We join the church sector in advocating for a form of justice that promotes healing and restoration not only to the offenders but also to victims of crime and the community in general, something which cannot be realized if the death penalty would be reimposed as a means to attain justice.

Let us build a nation where justice is not retribution, but restoration. Abolish the death penalty. Protect LIFE! Pursue true JUSTICE!