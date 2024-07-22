Tell it to SunStar: ‘Death threat,’ gallantry and God

Ang taong walang ginagawang masama kundi kabutihan ay walang takot at walang dapat na ikabagabag. Salungat dito ay sila na may mga dahilan na magimbal at mabalisa sa pagsilay ng liwanag, silang mga gumagawa ng kabuktutan sa kapwa at naghahasik ng lagim at kadiliman sa lipunan -- hindi ang matutuwid na nagpapagal, nasasakripisyo at lakas loob na itinataguyod ang tama at katuwiran.

(The person who does nothing bad but good has no fear and nothing to worry about. Contrary to this are those who have reasons to be shocked and disturbed by the light, those who do perversion to others and sow horror and darkness in society -- not the righteous who toil, sacrifice and courageously uphold what is right and righteous.)

Amid the report of a “death threat” to the life of Sen. Win Gatchalian, I would like to congratulate him, together with Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Secretary Benhur Abalos and the rest of our brave and performing officials or public servants. The latest to join the chorus to ban the devil Pogo (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator) is our finance secretary no less.

Death threat only means that you’re on track and fighting the right war (the right way), beloved “few and chosen” leaders of the land. Your efforts, wisdom, steadfastness and gutsy good hearts in pursuing the truth and fighting evils in our society and government are bearing fruits. Kudos!

The total banning of Pogo would be a huge, major achievement for the nation (or government) that would put a smile on the face of God, just in case. The announcement of such a bold act by the President would be BIG if he would include it in his State of the Nation Address (Sona). Hurrah!

The greater resolve and tenacity now, therefore, our senators (or the BBM administration) have in doing and pursuing what they have been doing and pursuing (rightly and wisely) to unearth the horrible truths and expose and punish every single one of the culprits behind the untold, horrendous wickedness of this vile and vicious, diabolic Pogo.

The Lord Almighty goes with you, living heroes of our time.

I had received death threats in various forms and at different times as a writer. The first one came in 1992 as an evening anonymous phone call from a man who warned me not to go out of the house the following day. Did I cringe and cower? No. I simply prayed upon receiving that call, slept peacefully that night, trusted Jesus and went out of my house alone by myself (as usual), driving and going to my office the next morning.

The “threatening” call rang just a day after my “Letter to the Editor” that tackled the proliferation of gambling and blatant corruption in high places was published simultaneously by three national dailies. But I nonetheless remained undaunted and thus proceeded doing what I knew was right, just and godly -- in obedience to the bidding and importuning of the Holy Spirit.

Those were the days when I considered myself to be fighting a lonely battle against all forms of gambling in the country, both legal and illegal, notably jueteng as I was once a helpless captive of gambling (horseracing) as a child and young teen.

It was the season when both the late Betty Go-Belmonte, Philippine Star founder and owner, Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin and I (together with other right-thinking Filipinos) bonded our voices together to vehemently oppose the legalization of lotto and jueteng in our land -- via Congress hearings and public/church forums, and in the media.

To Senator Win and the rest of the country’s selfless, gallant warriors of righteousness and clean governance: God’s protecting presence, power and grace is and will always be upon you -- for a just, peaceful and truly progressive and prosperous, awakened Philippines. Win it.