By Josua Mata, Sentro secretary general

Every time we search online, scroll through social media, watch a video, buy something or use a digital platform, we generate data. Our interests, habits, movements, purchases and even our relationships leave digital traces. Big technology companies collect, process and monetize these traces, turning our everyday lives into commercial assets worth billions.

But who owns this wealth? Who controls the data? And how much of the value created goes back to the people whose lives and activities generate it?

The danger is that the Philippines could become an economy that supplies the data, labor and markets powering the global digital economy, while the technology, infrastructure, profits and control remain concentrated in the hands of foreign corporations. This is digital extractivism: extracting value from people and economies without developing their capacity to own, govern and benefit from the technologies that generate that wealth.

This is not simply a question of privacy. It is a question of economic power, ownership and who benefits from the digital economy.

Against this backdrop, consider what happened in Manila. On Nov. 14, 2026, during the Asean Summit, member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa). Negotiations had begun in September 2023 and concluded in May this year, after nearly three years of talks conducted largely behind closed doors. Yet the Filipino public was never given a meaningful opportunity to examine the complete agreement, debate its implications or hold the government accountable before it was signed.

An agreement that could shape the future of our digital economy was signed in our own capital, under our country’s Asean chairmanship, without meaningful public scrutiny.

Defa is not merely about facilitating digital transactions or making cross-border commerce easier. It could shape who controls data, who captures the wealth generated from it and how much freedom governments retain to regulate the digital economy in the public interest.

Are we building a digital economy that empowers Filipinos and develops our own technological capabilities, or simply opening the door wider for global technology companies to extract more value from our people?

Sentro suspects that certain provisions of Defa, particularly those concerning cross-border data flows, the location of computing facilities and access to source code, could narrow the Philippines’ regulatory space. Without access to the complete agreement, however, the public cannot independently assess these risks.

The implications for artificial intelligence are particularly concerning. Executive Order (EO) 131 adopted the Philippine AI Governance Framework, but that framework remains incomplete. It does not yet provide a comprehensive, enforceable system of AI regulation or sufficiently strong protections for workers and others affected by AI-driven decisions.

Defa could not only weaken the existing framework; it could also restrict the government’s ability to strengthen it — to impose stronger safeguards, ensure algorithmic accountability and protect workers from harmful algorithmic management.

An AI governance framework that still needs improvement must not be hamstrung by a digital trade agreement that could restrict the very policy options needed to strengthen it.

The government must immediately release the complete Defa text, including its annexes, and commission a comprehensive public impact assessment covering national development, digital sovereignty, data governance, workers’ rights and the country’s capacity to implement and strengthen EO 131.

The Senate now has a critical responsibility. Its constitutional role is not to rubber-stamp an agreement simply because the executive has signed it. Senators must conduct public hearings, obtain independent legal and technical assessments and listen to workers, trade unions, civil society and technology experts. They must be prepared to defer ratification if the implications remain unclear or serious conflicts with national policy objectives have not been resolved.

The Philippines should not surrender its future regulatory options in exchange for the promise of digital integration. We must be able to cooperate regionally without sacrificing our capacity to determine our own development priorities.

We should not become merely a source of data, a market for foreign technology and a supplier of cheap digital labor. Filipinos must have a stake in the wealth generated by the digital economy — and our government must retain the power to ensure that they do.