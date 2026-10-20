Tell it to SunStar: Defend sovereignty but pursue diplomacy

I have always believed that trouble should be seen as an opportunity for order, an opportunity for better relations, an opportunity for discussions, and an opportunity for diplomacy.

During my Facebook livestream this past Sunday, October 18, I felt the need to address our ongoing disputes with China. Recent remarks by Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan — suggesting that China could easily win if it chose to use force, a statement our Department of Foreign Affairs rightly called a “thinly veiled threat” — have understandably sparked strong reactions.

My message is simple: we need a measured approach. Yes, we should stand up for our rights. Yes, hindi tayo dapat magpa-bully sa sarili po nating bansa. Having said that, there is always a way to be able to manage issues and problems. And there’s also a way of looking at countries where you have disputes. You don’t have a single focal point.

Drawing from my experience as a former foreign affairs secretary, I must stress that defending our sovereignty and sovereign rights must go hand in hand with preventing tensions from escalating. We have to prevent these disputes from worsening because, ultimately, if trouble will end up in bigger trouble, it’s the ordinary Filipino who will be in trouble.

We must also be incredibly careful not to be drawn too deeply into the broader rivalry between the United States and China. If we’re going to be dragged into the US-China dispute, at ang magiging paraan na ma-drag in tayo diyan ay ang West Philippine Sea, magsa-suffer tayo. Furthermore, an excessive focus on these geopolitical tensions diverts our attention from pressing domestic concerns. We must protect our territory while simultaneously addressing El Niño, the rising cost of electricity and fuel, unemployment, investments, corruption and problems in flood control.

We can look to Southeast Asia’s experience under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) for guidance. Historically, countries in our region with significant political, cultural, religious and ideological differences have managed to avoid major conflict through regional cooperation. Through God’s grace and mercy, the Asean framework played a good role. And you know what? The Philippines was in the forefront — peacemaker po ang Pilipinas.

Ultimately, we need to stop viewing our foreign policy through the lens of choosing between major powers. Our decisions must be based entirely on our own interests. Don’t be pro-US, don’t be pro-China, don’t be anti-China, don’t be anti-US. Be pro-Philippines. Kasi ‘pag pro-Philippines, hindi ka magkakamali.