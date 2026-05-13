Tell it to SunStar: Degrees without depth

With graduation season just around the corner, social media is once again filled with photos of medals, togas and proud families celebrating years of sacrifice. As students, we are expected to feel accomplished after surviving quizzes, deadlines, sleepless nights and endless requirements. But behind all the celebration, I cannot help but ask a question that many students are probably afraid to admit: Are we really learning, or are we just trying to graduate?

Over the years, education in the Philippines has slowly become more about compliance than comprehension. Many students no longer go to school because they are eager to learn about their chosen field. Instead, school has become something we simply need to finish so we can eventually get a job. We submit papers, memorize lessons for exams, pass activities and move on to the next semester — often without truly understanding the subjects we spent months studying.

As a Political Science student, this reality honestly feels alarming. We are producing graduates every year, yet international studies continue to show that Filipino students struggle in reading comprehension and critical thinking compared to other countries. It is painful because we know Filipino students are hardworking. The problem is not the lack of effort. The problem is that our educational system has normalized survival instead of genuine learning.

Many of us study just enough to pass. Some students chase grades more than understanding because academic success is measured through numbers, not necessarily through mastery or growth. In classrooms, students are often rewarded for memorizing rather than questioning, complying rather than thinking critically. Eventually, education starts feeling less like preparation for life and more like a checklist we are pressured to complete.

The sad part is that a diploma now seems more valuable than actual competence. We celebrate graduation as the finish line, but we rarely ask whether students are truly prepared for the realities waiting outside the classroom. A degree should represent knowledge, skill and readiness — not just attendance and compliance.

Education was never meant to be this empty. Under our Constitution, education should develop critical-minded and productive citizens who can contribute meaningfully to society. But if students continue viewing school as a mere requirement for employment, we risk creating a generation that is academically decorated but intellectually unprepared.

Graduation should celebrate more than endurance. It should celebrate learning. Because at the end of the day, the Philippines does not simply need more graduates — it needs Filipinos who can think, understand and lead.