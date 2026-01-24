Tell it to SunStar: Denouncing Chinese threat against Philippine officials

The warning by the government of China that Philippine officials must “stop or pay the price” is a reckless escalation that directly threatens the Filipino people.

No state has the authority to threaten officials of another sovereign country for speaking publicly about verified developments within their own maritime domain. Statements made by Philippine personnel regarding incidents in the West Philippine Sea are grounded in documented events, conveyed in the exercise of official duty and consistent with international law, including the binding 2016 Arbitral Award.

Labeling transparency as “provocation” is a cynical attempt to fool the international community. Truth-telling does not escalate tensions; China’s illegal incursions, aggressive maneuvers and open threats do.

We call on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to take the necessary diplomatic steps, considering that the issue concerns threats of a foreign embassy on specific government officials. The DFA must lead in defending Filipino citizens and officials who merely assert their rights and perform their duties openly and responsibly in their own country.

Our country should be our safe space. We should not be intimidated, threatened and targeted in our own home by a guest that uses its privileged diplomatic status as its platform to attack us.

The use of coercive language against a smaller state erodes the norms that underpin regional stability. It signals a willingness to replace dialogue with pressure, and law with leverage. These developments affect not only the Philippines, but all states with an interest in a rules-based international order.

We affirm our support for Philippine civilian and uniformed personnel who continue to carry out their responsibilities with restraint, professionalism and fidelity to facts. We likewise affirm that the peaceful resolution of disputes requires respect for international law and proper diplomatic channels — not warnings designed to deter lawful speech.

The Philippines will continue to assert its rights openly and responsibly. The preservation of peace in the region depends on it.