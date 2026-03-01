Tell it to SunStar: DENR leadership transition must deliver justice for Verde Island Passage

By Bishop Gerry Alminaza

President, Caritas Philippines

Three years after the devastating oil spill in the Verde Island Passage, fishing communities continue to bear the cost of environmental failure. The seas that once sustained them have not fully recovered. Livelihoods remain fragile. Accountability remains uncertain.

This anniversary is not a commemoration. It is an indictment of delay.

As the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) undergoes leadership transition, we call for decisive action rooted in justice, not symbolism.

President Marcos has designated Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna as acting DENR secretary and named Secretary Raphael Lotilla as ambassador to the Holy See. Leadership changes must now translate into moral and political responsibility.

May outgoing Secretary Lotilla find his new post as an opportunity to champion the Catholic Church’s mission of protecting our common home and truly becoming a church of the poor — as has been embodied by the legacies of both Pope Francis and Pope Leo, from Laudato Si’ to Dilexi Te. An opportunity, at the same time, to make good with his duties to the Filipino people after a history of having advanced coal and gas, and of undermining critically biodiverse ecosystems such as the Verde Island Passage.

The oil spill was not an isolated accident. It exposed the vulnerability of communities and the weakness of environmental safeguards.

We grieve with communities who suffer the lingering effects of the oil spill. Once-abundant seas that sustained their families now yield only a few kilos of fish a day, barely enough to survive. Fisherfolk and their families bear a burden they had no hand in creating — an injustice imposed upon them by fossil fuel companies, and by environmental policy that allowed polluting activities.

Three years later, justice remains incomplete.

Accountability of erring companies and reparation owed to affected communities remain elusive. At the same time, government bodies responsible for protecting our environment have yet to act on the rehabilitation and long-term protection of the VIP. All this silence makes our cry for justice even louder.

The Verde Island Passage is not merely a geographic corridor. It is a living ecosystem, a source of food security, and a shared inheritance.

As stewards of Creation, we bear a moral responsibility to safeguard this irreplaceable marine corridor for the generations to come. A decisive step forward would be the designation of the VIP as a protected seascape, so that we may regain harmony with Creation and uphold the rights of communities.

We call on Acting Secretary Cuna to make this transition meaningful.

We urge acting Secretary Cuna to be true to the mandate of the DENR. Uphold justice, accountability, rehabilitation, and long-term protection for the VIP and the Philippines’ biodiversity as a whole.

This is a moment for moral courage. When justice is delayed, injustice deepens, and when protection is postponed, another disaster becomes inevitable.

The communities of the Verde Island Passage cannot wait another year.