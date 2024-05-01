Tell it to SunStar: DepEd agrees to revert to old school calendar

We applaud the Department of Education (DepEd) for its support of the proposal to immediately return to the old school calendar, which schedules classes from June to March and designates the hottest months of the year, April and May, as school break or summer vacation.

Yun pong dinanas nating init sa mga paaralan at kanselayon ng face-to-face classes last year; na dinaranas din natin ngayon ay hindi na natin mararanasan next year.

(The heat we experienced in schools and the cancellation of face-to-face classes last year that we are experiencing right now will not be experienced next year.)

In a groundbreaking development, the DepEd has expressed its support for the immediate revert to the old school calendar, during the hearing of the Senate basic education committee led by Sen. Win Gatchalian. Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas revealed that the agency has already submitted the proposed adjustment for the school year (SY) 2024-2025 to the Office of the President, with plans to start the SY 2025-2026 in June 2025. This move mirrors the proposal we presented to DepEd and the basic education committees of Congress, as I articulated after attending the hearing as one of the resource persons.

We suggested that the DepEd should conclude the upcoming school year, 2024-2025, earlier to facilitate the transition to the June 2025 school opening. Instead of the original end date of May 16, 2025, we proposed ending the school year on April 11, 2025 covering 174 school days.

Maraming complication yung school year na aabot sa May 2025, bukod sa third week of April ang Holy Week, may mid-term election tayo ng May. Yung mga guro at mga paaralan ay kailangan ding maghanda. Kaya para sa amin yung April 11 or first two weeks of April ay puwede nang isara ang school year, may konting sakrpisyo kasi umabot pa ng Abril, pero nasa hulihan na lang iyon.

(There are many complications in the school year that will reach May 2025. Apart from the third week of April being Holy Week, we have a midterm election in May. The teachers and schools also need to prepare. So for us, the school year can be closed on April 11, or the first two weeks of April. There is a little sacrifice because it will still reach April, but that’s just at the end.)

DepEd’s response has exceeded our expectations. The agency projects the SY 2024-2025 to end by March 31, with only 165 instructional days, instead of ending on May 16. While awaiting the President’s approval, we are grateful for DepEd’s responsiveness to the concerns of parents, students and teachers, and the support of the Basic Education Committees of both houses of Congress.