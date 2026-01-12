Tell it to SunStar: DepEd urged to suspend classroom observations

By Teachers’ Dignity Coalition national chairman Benjo Basas

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Madam Agnes Buenaflor, who devoted her professional life as a teacher at Pedro E. Diaz High School in Muntinlupa City and dedicated herself to guiding and shaping the city’s young people. We honor her dedication and commitment to learners and to public education, as we join her family, friends, colleagues and students in mourning her untimely passing.

The TDC Muntinlupa chapter is in close coordination with the school and division officials relative to this matter, as we collectively seek clarity, extend support to those affected and pursue actions guided by compassion and responsibility.

In light of the circumstances surrounding the incident — reported to have occurred during a scheduled classroom observation — the TDC reiterates its call on the Department of Education (DepEd) to urgently review its policies on classroom observations as an integral part of the teachers’ performance rating system.

Classroom observations, while they may be conducted periodically, must be implemented primarily as a supportive and developmental process aimed at improving pedagogy — not as a punitive or judgmental mechanism to determine a teacher’s worth or capability. Teachers, especially seasoned ones, are trained professionals who should not be made to repeatedly prove their competence under conditions that may unduly add to their stress and workload.

The TDC likewise urges the government to ensure the health and wellness of teachers by providing free, accessible, and quality medical services, recognizing that their well-being is essential to the effective delivery of public education.

This tragic loss underscores the urgent need for humane, supportive, and truly developmental policies that uphold teachers’ well-being, professional trust and dignity.

We have called on the DepEd to immediately declare a nationwide suspension of classroom observations and conduct broad consultations with teachers.

In a letter addressed to Education Secretary Sonny Angara, TDC said the incident underscores the urgent need to review classroom observation policies that form part of the teacher performance rating system.

TDC is pushing for wide consultations with classroom teachers nationwide to review the current performance appraisal framework and to consider the revival of the Performance Appraisal System for Teachers, which is a simpler and more developmental alternative.

The group also requested a dialogue with the DepEd leadership to discuss proposed reforms, stressing the importance of collaborative policymaking in safeguarding teachers’ welfare and improving the quality of public education.

We are appealing to the secretary’s proven commitment to humane and responsive policies. Teachers deserve reforms that reflect the realities they face daily inside the classroom.

On Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, Violeta Gonzales, schools division superintendent of Muntinlupa City, ordered the suspension of classroom observations in the city as a gesture of respect for Teacher Buenaflor and to allow the city’s teachers time to grieve.