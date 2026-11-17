By Khylla Meneses, Akbayan Youth national chairperson

(Editor’s note: This press release was revised into a first-person narrative.)

On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, I joined a hundred fellow youth advocates in front of Trump Tower in Makati City to protest US President Donald Trump’s visit to Manila for the 49th Asean Summit. Dressed in blonde wigs and business suits, we gathered to declare a simple, unified message: neither Americans nor Filipinos welcome his brand of politics.

Organized by our group, Akbayan Youth, our “wig protest” carried a resounding call — “Deport Trump!” — in direct response to his anti-migrant policies, which have led to the deportation of thousands of working people, including migrants who have spent years building their lives in the United States.

As I told the crowd: under Trump, migrants, people of color and minorities are the very first targets of fear, abuse and deportation. His administration has subjected immigrant communities — including our fellow Filipinos in the US — to constant fear and harassment. If Trump can casually deport people who have built their lives in America, then we Filipinos have every right to tell him he is not welcome here.

During the mobilization, we also expressed our solidarity with the Americans who stood up and voted against Trumpism in the recent US midterm elections. Those results proved to us that ordinary people can successfully push back against a politics built on division, intolerance and attacks on democratic institutions.

The consequences of Trump’s politics do not simply stop at America’s borders. We Filipinos also bear the heavy costs of his racism, militarism and blatant disregard for the rights of other nations. If Americans are fighting back against Trumpism in their own country, we must stand up against it here, too.

We believe Trump’s visit to Manila should be met with massive protests because his politics of racism, division and war fuel discrimination, armed conflicts and direct threats to people’s lives and national sovereignty worldwide.

Every war he stirs up makes fuel and food more expensive for ordinary Filipinos right here at home. Trump’s brand of leadership has no place in our country — and as the youth, we will keep saying so, loud and clear.