Tell it to SunStar: Deserving of Ched, SUCs’ help

I urge the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) and state universities and colleges (SUCs) to find ways to include among the beneficiaries of their scholarship programs the college-age and soon-to-enter-college dependents of Angelyn Peralta Aguirre, Paul Vincent Castelvi, and Loreta Villarin Alacre — the three OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) who died in Israel.

Silang tatlo ang matuturing na mga bayani ng kasalukuyan panahon dahil sa nagbuwis sila ng buhay habang sila’y OFW, habang nag-aalaga ng kanilang mga pasyente.

(The three of them can be considered as modern-day heroes because they gave up their lives while they were OFWs, while they were taking care of their patients.)

Nangyari iyan sa gitna ng maraming taon ng sakripisyo para sa pamilya, at pagbibigay dignidad sa lahat ng Pilipino at sa ating bansa.

(That happened in the middle of many years of sacrifice for the family, and giving dignity to all Filipinos and to our country.)

It is, therefore, right that the State now cares for the dependents of Aguirre, Castelvi and Alacre.

The Ched and SUCs have the flexibility to determine which of their scholarship programs, grants and subsidies would apply to each OFW dependent.