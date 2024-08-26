Tell it to SunStar: Dialogue first before amending working hours policy

Worried that the amended policy might not consider teachers sentiments, we reiterated today our call for an urgent dialogue with Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara to address the growing concerns of teachers over the policies on working hours and the Matatag curriculum. These policies, implemented under DepEd Orders 5 and 10, have been the subject of widespread dissatisfaction among public school teachers since the school year began last month.

In a formal request addressed to the DepEd chief, we emphasized the immediate need to suspend the implementation of these orders. We strongly believe that both orders should be immediately suspended, and the class programs should revert to previous schedules until the necessary policy changes are made.

We acknowledged Angara’s remarks during a Senate event on Aug. 7, where the secretary said the DepEd would consider amending the contentious policies on working hours and the Matatag curriculum. We recognize the feedback coming from the teachers particularly the mandate of teaching for six hours.

These policies have unfortunately led to increased workloads and dissatisfaction among our teachers, as evidenced by the current class programs and the general sentiments of our colleagues.

We also cited the support of several DepEd officials and legislators who have acknowledged the need for amendments during recent public hearings in both houses of Congress. It is worth noting that even some of our legislators have recognized the need to amend these rules.

Despite these developments, we stressed the necessity of a more comprehensive discussion that takes into account the principles, previous guidelines, history, and the broad experience of teachers and school heads. We expressed concern that any amended policy might still be unfavorable to teachers’ working conditions, potentially leading to further resistance. We hope that the impact of the lack of genuine consultation before the issuance of DepEd Orders 5 and 10 will serve as a lesson and be given due consideration in the formulation of any new policy.

We once again called on Secretary Angara to facilitate a dialogue to ensure that the voices of educators are heard and that the policies implemented are truly beneficial for all stakeholders in the education sector.