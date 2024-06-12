Tell it to SunStar: Disappointing passing rate of civil service exams

I congratulate the roughly 17 percent, or one of six, who passed the civil service exams for professional level (college graduates) and sub-professional level (not college graduates), respectively. They have just attained the most important item among the qualification standards for regularization in government service.

I reiterate my call to all the government agencies to fill ALL the vacant positions in their respective plantilla, so they can more effectively serve the public with a full complement of regular personnel.

I hope that in the coming weeks, all 17 percent will fully qualify for plantilla items they seek.

However, I cannot avoid lamenting the dismally disappointing passing rate of 17 percent for both the professional and sub-professional exams because 17 percent passing means 83 percent or roughly five of six failed the exams.

That’s just too high a failure rate, which confirms how all their learning before taking the exam — both academic and experiential — was far from adequate to meet the very basic competencies the exams were designed to measure.

If they are in contractual, job order, casual, or volunteer positions, they will likely remain in those situations, look for jobs outside of government, or be entrepreneurs.

Compassion for all the contractuals unable to pass the Civil Service Commission (CSC) exam should be channeled through positive paths such as review classes, tutorials, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority training and livelihood training. In these ways, they will have options. They can take the CSC exams again after the office-sponsored tutorials and review classes. My understanding is that those who fail have great difficulty with the items on Math, English grammar and abstract reasoning.

Quite alarming is the high failure rate of five of six for the professional exams because this means their college education and basic education were inadequate.

I alert the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) to this because of how and why college graduates fail to hurdle the very basic CSC exams. This is most probably a chronic symptom of the low standards of diploma mills in both urban and rural areas. Ched should do data analysis to trace the alma mater of all those who failed the CSC professional exams. These diploma mills are opportunistic parasites feeding off hapless students and parents.

Once a student from basic education enters higher education, it becomes the responsibility of the colleges and universities to make up for or compensate for the basic education inadequacies. This means remedial classes for every college student who needs remedial lessons.

I believe the bare minimum measure of the quality of college graduates is that they pass the civil service exams.