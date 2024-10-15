Tell it to SunStar: Discontinued use of mother tongue in Kinder through Grade 3

Republic Act (RA) 12027, the newly enacted law amending the K-12 Law and discontinuing the use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction in Kindergarten through Grade 3, is not the only solution. While we acknowledge the difficulties in implementation, we believe that outright discontinuity should not be the course of action. We have repeatedly emphasized that the real challenge is to address the program’s deficiencies, particularly in the areas of materials, orthography and teacher training, while prioritizing the budget. Instead of abandoning the program, the government must take responsibility and make the necessary improvements to fulfill its commitment to inclusive and effective education.

Our country’s rich cultural diversity is evident in our dynamic linguistic landscape. Despite having only two recognized official languages, English and Filipino, our country is home to over a hundred local languages that are used daily. While English is prevalent in commerce, media, law, government and higher education, many Filipinos still regard it as a foreign language. On the other hand, Filipino, which evolved from Tagalog, is the most widely spoken and understood language, although it remains a second or third language for many people, particularly those outside the Tagalog-speaking regions.

This linguistic diversity underscores the importance of children receiving basic education in their native languages. Research consistently shows that children, particularly in the early grades, learn better when the language of instruction is one they use and understand daily. This fundamental truth is what led to the inclusion of Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) in RA 10533, or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013. The program was a significant step forward not just for education but for acknowledging the sociocultural diversity of the Philippines. It was the first time a law passed by Congress recognized the multitude of languages spoken across the country and made provisions for them in educational institutions.

However, 10 years after its implementation, the MTB-MLE program has faced criticism from various sectors, including parents, local officials, legislators, some Department of Education personnel and even teachers. Much of the dissatisfaction stems from the poor execution of the program, which has fallen short of its goals due to inadequate support and resources from the government, particularly from the DepEd. It is clear that the challenges in implementing MTB-MLE must be addressed rather than abandoning the program entirely.

While the passage of this law can be seen as a blow to the advocacy for MTB-MLE, it does not completely erase or prohibit its use. Therefore, even as we continue to advocate for policies that will strengthen MTB-MLE, we can also push the DepEd, Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino and other government agencies to reinforce the program. For now, we must maximize the provisions of RA 12027 for monolingual classes to ensure that those benefiting from the program continue to do so. The flaws in its implementation can still be corrected through proper planning, sufficient funding, and strong commitment.

Our mother tongue reflects our cultural identity, which is integral to our personal and collective identities as Filipinos. It cannot simply be erased by restricting young learners from accessing education in their native language. The presence of Filipino and mother tongue in our curriculum will serve as a reminder of our shared heritage. It is the state’s constitutional duty especially within the public education system to preserve, promote, and enrich our languages.