Tell it to SunStar: Distinction between an ambulance and a PTV

The recent issuance of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Administrative Order 2024-001, titled “Amended Guidelines Governing the Use or Attachment of Sirens, Bells, Horns, Whistles, or Similar Gadgets That Emit Exceptionally Loud or Startling Sounds and Dome Lights and Other Similar Signaling or Flashing Devices on Motor Vehicles,” has stirred considerable attention. A key provision within this order, found in Section III 2.F, specifically prohibits Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) from using sirens, blinkers, or similar gadgets. But what necessitates this restriction?

From a regulatory standpoint, the distinction is clear. According to the Department of Health’s (DOH) Administrative Order 2020-0051, which provides guidelines for the allocation of ambulances, a Patient Transport Vehicle is defined as any vehicle, other than a licensed ambulance, designed to transport patients whose conditions are non-life-threatening. This means that PTVs are not equipped to handle emergencies but are intended for routine patient transport, such as scheduled medical visits, routine examinations, or hospital discharges.

Further cementing this distinction, the DOH’s Administrative Order 2018-0001 mandates that PTVs should not be marked as “ambulances” but instead be clearly labeled as “Patient Transport Vehicles.” They are not licensed by the Health Facility Services and Regulatory Bureau but must be registered with the appropriate bureau.

Unlike ambulances, PTVs do not require complex medical equipment or personnel trained in emergency medical services. Ambulance Service Providers, whether hospital-based or standalone, are required to have personnel trained in Standard First Aid and Basic Life Support from accredited training providers. Additionally, ambulance drivers need to pass the National Certification II from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, in addition to holding a Professional Driver’s License. The training requirements also vary depending on whether the ambulance is a Type 1 or Type 2, underscoring the complexity of ambulance services compared to PTVs.

In light of these regulations, local government units, barangay offices, and healthcare providers operating PTVs are strongly encouraged to remove any sirens, blinkers, or incorrect markings from their vehicles. The DOTr’s administrative order imposes strict penalties, including a P5,000 fine and vehicle impounding, for non-compliance.

For further guidance on compliance, stakeholders are advised to visit their regional DOH or Land Transportation Office. Understanding and adhering to these distinctions not only ensures regulatory compliance but also prioritizes public safety by maintaining the clear separation of emergency and non-emergency medical transport.