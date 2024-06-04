Tell it to SunStar: Divorce is faster, more humane

In an interview on HeadStart on ANC this morning (Monday, June 3, 2024) with broadcast journalist Karen Davila, I pointed out two distinct features of the House bill on absolute divorce: summary judicial proceedings and that the grounds for divorce include those that emerge after Day 1 of the marriage.

The provision on summary proceedings is what makes divorce the much faster option and procedure compared to legal separation, annulment and declaration of nullity.

Summary proceeding is the faster way because the grounds that may be subject to judicial proceedings do not require lengthy procedures. The judge can already decide because the facts are clear, self-evident, and cannot be contested anymore because the grounds are already established facts.

The court can grant assistance to the petitioner by directing the Department of Social Welfare and Development to assist.

If the petitioner is from a marriage that has been canonically dissolved by the church or granted a declaration of nullity of marriage, the civil recognition of that dissolution or nullity becomes simplified and ministerial with mere recognition of those decisions after authentication and civil registration.

My second point: the grounds for absolute divorce include grounds that happen or become known after the wedding. This is not among the grounds of legal separation and annulment because in legal separation and annulment, the grounds are from before the wedding.

If the divorce petition covers grounds of legal separation and annulment, the process for those shall be followed and that is what will take time.

My appeal to those who object to divorce is to read first the bill itself so they are better informed. They should also read the Senate version.