Tell it to SunStar: Do it, Mr. President

Mayor Alice Guo leaving the country that easily is highly reflective of the root of all our problems as a people and nation. Everything seems to have a price tag for government people to sell their soul. What has just transpired is equal to daylight robbery. “How was Guo able to go?” A deep and no nonsense probe is in order to answer the question.

Something is awfully and obviously wrong (indeed) with our justice system and with the government for the longest time, vis-a-vis the matter of justice—with reasons ranging from incompetence, influence-peddling, crookedness, greed, rotten politics to imbecility. Palagi na lang nauunahan sila na “mag-isip” ng mga salarin, sapagakat marahil ay iba ang nasa isip nila.

Di ba ganyang ganyan din ang nangyari kay Congressman Arnie Teves kailan lamang, at iba pa sa nakaraan? In the case of General Bantag, it’s different, but worse. He is still in the country, but remains at large. Oh, how powerful indeed are they, or the love of money is. 1 Timothy 6:10.

Therefore, watch out for the the crooks and avaricious (and silly souls) in the case of the “Son of God” who is reported to be just hiding still in his kingdom caves or Davao mountains. Wise up.

Don’t forget your statement, Mr. President, shortly in the aftermath of this “confounding” Guo development, because you could have not been more right and upright with what you said, and I quote, “The departure of Alice Guo has laid bare the corruption that undermines our justice system and erodes public trust. Let me be clear: Heads will roll. We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people’s trust and aided in her flight... those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Fabulous. But if you are serious and unwavering with what you declare you intend to do, dear BBM, you know who the officials are (and the lawyers). Or, you must have already identified exceedingly clearly to you -- the heads to roll. There are more than five, sir, for sure. Don’t wait for more of the same (or worse) idiocy to happen before you act.

But why this late?

“You shall be careful to do what has passed your lips, for you have voluntarily vowed to the Lord your God what you have promised with your mouth.” - Deuteronomy 23:23 (ESV)