Tell it to SunStar: Don’t impeach Sara for now

Volatile and fragile is the usual ho-hum of our Filipino democracy. Academic studies and other sources have described the kind of political conditions the Philippines has more than 30 years after the revolution. The brokenness of the Filipino spirit was only amplified by the brash and stride of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte, whom critics call a “wannabe dictator.” The prevalence of fake news and disengaging narratives amplified the divide in securing today’s state of governance.

The recent behavior committed by the Vice President has only stressed the earlier claim. In her recent attendances to budget hearings in the Senate and Lower House, she repeatedly accused Congress of politicizing her budget. She cried and wailed over flagging her confidential funds, to which she asserted that these have been used for her “best intents” possible.

This only took another spin as she decided not to attend the recent hearings on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. For the first time, she was not in attendance on the Lower House’s scrutiny over her proposed P2.037 billion budget for her office. Fearing that she might not be pampered by her critics, who dominate the entire committee, she blurted out instances of these activities being politicized against her will.

Instead, she turned to her home and refuge -- the divisive network otherwise known as SMNI. She spoke to them, as if it was anything surprising at all, since she finds there her company. Of course, owned by former fugitive Apollo Quiboloy (PAC-Q), they were able to give her a mindlessly considerate amount of airtime.

Talk about a therapy session, but no. Her answers were still the same old Sara.

What is far more concerning, however, is her constant cry of being the subject of impeachment talks, calling out Congress’ alleged move to strip her position as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s successor. In hearings and places of public spectacle, such as the media, her fears of being kicked out in the open plenary has been languished by her die-hard supporters. As a response, they would constantly call out the lower chamber for their alleged corruption, as well as demand for the President’s resignation.

Good grief. I really need to have a replay of Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon for this. Power, as the song suggests, “comes and goes.” Karma has been extended unto them.

But putting her as the sacrificial lamb for the President’s gain? A likely scenario.

Critics must temper themselves down in calling for her ouster. The latest PulseAsia survey released on July showed her approval rating at 69 percent. Another figure by PUBLICUSAsia gave 41 percent. While lower than the previous quarter, it remains a significant score in how people still perceive her as the former president’s daughter. If surveys, too, are to be believed, then Sara has also secured enough base from her fellow Mindanaons and the masa.

What’s worse, cutting her away from the Vice Presidency may not be the wisest thing now to do. Should Congress decide to kick her out of her seat could cost the country a heavy price -- instability. The DDS could use Marcos’ flaws to amplify their supposed disgust towards their elected president. Should BBM choose to accept the people’s will, another divisive figure could sit again for the next few years and more. This will greatly cost the modest gains made by the Congressional hearings against their favor.

Now is NOT the time to impeach the Vice President. Now, though, is the right and perfect time to continue the good work her political critics are now doing -- to bring her name down into irrelevance. Once her name goes into the bin, then people could truly commit to see and disrupt a fractured administration running on their own splintered unity.