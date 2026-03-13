Tell it to SunStar: Drawbacks of 4-day workweek

By Renester P. Suralta

Starting March 9, 2026, the Executive Department will implement a temporary 4-day workweek (Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.) for many government offices to save energy and reduce fuel consumption. Essential services — such as health care, public safety, and financial services — are excluded. Private firms are encouraged but not required to follow.

These temporary solutions seem appealing, but a shorter work week may harm ordinary workers. What challenges and drawbacks could a 4-day work week bring to them?

One of the main worries for ordinary workers, many of whom earn daily wages or hourly pay, is the possible drop in income. A 4-day work week usually means working fewer hours unless employers keep the same amount of work in fewer days. For many workers in informal jobs or in industries like retail, manufacturing, or services, fewer workdays could mean fewer paychecks or lower pay. This would directly affect their ability to afford basic needs like food, education, healthcare, and housing.

Sometimes, employers might want the same amount of work done in fewer days, which means workers have to do more each day. For workers who often have limited resources and tough working conditions, this increase in workload could cause more stress and exhaustion. Instead of getting more rest, employees might feel pushed to finish the same work in less time, which could hurt their health and happiness at work.

Many Filipino businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), operate on tight budgets and depend heavily on consistent workforce availability. Implementing a 4-day work week could disrupt business operations, leading to decreased productivity and customer dissatisfaction. Employers might be reluctant to adopt such a schedule, fearing financial losses. In turn, this could limit job opportunities or result in layoffs, further disadvantaging ordinary Filipino workers.

The 4-day work week might be feasible for white-collar workers in multinational companies or the BPO industry, where remote work and flexible hours are possible. However, for blue-collar workers, agricultural laborers, and those in the service sector, this model may not be practical. This disparity could widen the gap between different socio-economic groups, exacerbating inequality rather than alleviating it. Ordinary workers engaged in manual or location-dependent work might not benefit from the policy, leaving them at a disadvantage.

To successfully transition to a 4-day work week, supportive government policies and social safety nets are essential. Currently, the Philippines faces challenges such as limited enforcement of labor laws, insufficient social security systems, and inadequate healthcare services. Without these supports, ordinary workers may bear the brunt of any negative consequences arising from a shorter work week, such as job insecurity or reduced benefits.

While the 4-day work week offers potential advantages in theory, its implementation in the Philippine context presents several disadvantages for ordinary Filipinos. Reduced income, increased workload, business challenges, socio-economic disparities, and limited government support are significant issues that could undermine the well-being of everyday workers. Policymakers must carefully consider these factors and ensure that any changes to work schedules are inclusive, equitable, and supported by robust social programs to truly benefit the ordinary workforce.