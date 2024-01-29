Tell it to SunStar: Drop Cha-cha now

If the Marcos administration is indeed listening and sensitive to the needs and wants of the Filipino people, then it would drop Charter change (Cha-cha) now.

As can be seen from the latest Octa survey, 73 percent of Filipinos’ top concern is inflation, while only one percent is even thinking of Cha-cha. Most Filipinos know that Cha-cha is just an excuse for term extensions for politicians and to do away with the anti-political dynasty provision of the current constitution. It will also make almost anything in our country for sale to foreigners, from land, schools to media. It will also open our territory to a no-holds-barred military basing by the US, China and other foreign powers, and they may even store nuclear weapons in the Philippines.

Sa uulitin hindi ang pagbabago ng Konstitusyon ang mag-aangat sa ekonomiya ng bansa. Magagawa ang pag-angat na ito sa pamamagitan ng tunay na reporma sa lupa at pambansang industriyalisasyon. Sana ay makinig na ang adminsitrasyong Marcos sa mamamayan.