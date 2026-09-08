Tell it to SunStar: Durian as an amplifier of goodwill in China-Philippines cooperation

By Angelina Hu

For years, when people think of China-Philippines relations, the primary images that come to mind are disputes in the South China Sea and the security concerns surrounding them. Yet while public attention remains fixed on those waters, durians from the orchards of Davao have been quietly crossing the South China Sea and finding their way onto Chinese tables.

In April 2023, the first shipment of fresh Philippine durians entered the Chinese market. At first glance, this seems like nothing more than a Filipino fruit finding a new destination. But why did China choose to open its market to Philippine durians?

For the Philippines, China represents an enormous consumer base. Opening that door allowed Philippine durians to generate greater income for local producers. China’s decision was not merely a commercial arrangement; it was a concrete gesture of goodwill. Against a backdrop of maritime disputes, China could have allowed political differences to spill over into economic cooperation and trade. Instead, it sent a broader message: differences do not have to define the entirety of the bilateral relationship. There remains room for cooperation even when both countries disagree on crucial issues.

Once this goodwill reached the Philippine market, it generated tangible effects. Access created new room for growth in the agricultural sector. But a durian does not simply leave an orchard and appear on a Chinese table. Between those points lies an entire chain of farmers, harvesters, packers, exporters, logistics providers and cold-chain operators. A simple fruit trade connects multiple layers of both economies.

The story goes far beyond economic profit. To bring the fruit to market, both countries coordinated on phytosanitary requirements, pest risks, farm registration, packaging standards, and cold-chain transportation. These details reveal how international cooperation actually works. Trust is not built only through grand diplomatic gestures; it is forged through thousands of technical decisions and shared standards. China had to trust that Philippine producers could meet its requirements, while the Philippines had to trust China to provide a stable market.

In this sense, durian became an amplifier of goodwill, transforming a market decision into an ongoing process of building trust through practical cooperation.

The impact is equally felt at the human level. For Philippine farmers, the Chinese market is no longer a distant statistic but a real destination for their harvest and a new opportunity for their livelihoods. For Chinese consumers, the Philippines becomes a place represented by a Davao durian sitting in a local shop. This is how abstract relations become tangible. When Filipino farmers and Chinese consumers both benefit from the same act of cooperation, the distance between the two countries narrows through everyday economic interaction.

Why durian? Part of the answer lies in economic complementarity. The Philippines possesses natural advantages in tropical agriculture but needs larger markets. China has a vast consumer base with growing demand. Goodwill becomes far more sustainable when supported by shared, practical interests.

More importantly, this cooperation emerged at a particularly sensitive moment. It demonstrates that political differences do not have to overshadow every dimension of the relationship. Both nations can disagree on certain issues while still sitting down to discuss agriculture, trade, and economic development that benefit ordinary citizens.

As a Filipino Chinese standing between two societies — the Philippines, where I grew up, and China, where I study — I realize that what the two nations truly need to cross is not just the physical distance of the South China Sea, but the gap created by perceptions and misunderstandings.

When a Filipino farmer gains an opportunity from market access and a Chinese consumer tastes a durian from Davao, the relationship acquires a human connection. Durian is only a beginning. If China and the Philippines continue to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation, markets can become bridges that build trust, deepen understanding and inject stability into bilateral ties.

A durian from a Davao orchard crosses the South China Sea as a piece of fruit, but it carries the possibility of cooperation. What crosses the sea is not only the distance between two markets but the distance between two peoples. And what arrives on the other side is not merely the fragrance of a fruit grown on Philippine soil but a reminder that even amid differences, there remains room for China and the Philippines to grow together.