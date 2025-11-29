Tell it to SunStar: Duterte in detention is necessary for case to continue efficiently, smoothly

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), counsel for victims of the “war on drugs,” welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber denying Rodrigo Duterte’s plea for interim release on strong merit, factual and legal. The court noted that not only is there basis for his continued detention and that he is a flight risk; but also that the defense failed to sufficiently argue release on humanitarian grounds.

Duterte in detention is crucial for victims and witnesses to feel safe coming forward. By large, it is an assurance that he cannot simply intimidate persons, interfere with the evidence, or disrupt proceedings.

Duterte in detention is providential for him as well, given the capacity and earnestness of the ICC and the host country The Netherlands to provide proper medical care if such is necessary.

Ultimately, this is key for proceeding with the case efficiently. With this final decision on his request for interim release, parties can now focus on two other issues on hand — the issue of jurisdiction, raised with the Appeals Chamber; and the issue of Duterte’s fitness to stand trial, pending with the Pre-Trial Chamber.

Victims, the NUPL, and advocates look forward to the rescheduling of the confirmation of charges hearing in 2026.

Atty. Neri Javier Colmenares

Counsel for victims with Rise Up for Life and for Rights; NUPL

Atty. Kristina Conti

Assisting counsel from NUPL for Rise Up

Registered as assistant to counsel at the ICC