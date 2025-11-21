Tell it to SunStar: Edcom 2 extension gets teachers’ support

We have expressed full support for the proposed extension of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2), emphasizing the commission’s vital contributions to diagnosing systemic issues in the education sector and guiding landmark policy reforms in recent years.

The extensive research, nationwide consultations, multisectoral engagements and evidence-based evaluations conducted by Edcom 2 have been “critical in uncovering long-standing challenges,” including poor learning outcomes, excessive teacher workload, infrastructure backlogs, questionable operations of some teacher-education institutions, bureaucratic bottlenecks and the fragmented structure of education governance. These findings, the group noted, have served as essential reference points for legislators in drafting reforms on curriculum enhancement, teacher welfare, governance streamlining and basic education recovery.

We would like to highlight the proactive leadership of Edcom 2 executive director Karol Mark Yee, whose hands-on engagement with stakeholders, including teachers’ groups, school leaders and local governments, ensured that policies were grounded in frontline realities.

Mahalaga ang naging mga ambag ng Edcom 2 dahil malinaw at diretsahan nilang inilatag ang tunay na problema sa sistema, kaya naman naging mas matibay ang batayan ng mga polisiya at mas nabigyan ng pansin ang pangangailangan ng mga paaralan.

(The contributions of Edcom 2 were significant because they clearly and directly laid out the real problems within the system, which in turn strengthened the basis of policies and gave more attention to the needs of the schools.)

Extending the commission’s mandate would provide continuity to its reform agenda at a time when the sector continues to grapple with learning recovery and governance challenges.

Makatutulong sa ating education sector lalo sa education committees ng both houses of Congress ang extension ng Edcom 2.

(The extension of Edcom 2 will be helpful to our education sector, especially to the education committees of both houses of Congress.)

However, while Edcom 2’s analyses were thorough, its recommendations on teachers’ welfare remained too minimal given the depth of the problems facing the profession. He stressed that any forward-looking reform agenda must include a firm endorsement of substantial salary increases for teachers.

Anumang reporma sa edukasyon na hindi tutugon sa hinaing ng mga guro lalo na sa kaniyang kalagayang sosyo-ekonomiko ay hindi magiging sapat o masasayang nang tuluyan.

(Any educational reform that does not address the grievances of teachers, especially regarding their socio-economic status, will not be sufficient or will be completely wasted.)

We urged Congress to pass the measure swiftly, emphasizing that sustained research, oversight and policy guidance from Edcom 2 will be essential in addressing the gaps identified in its initial reports and ensuring long-term improvements in the country’s education system. But the group also emphasized that teachers’ socio-economic concerns shall be at the center of education reform.