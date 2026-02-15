Tell it to SunStar: Edsa: A moral and spiritual awakening

By Bishop Alberto S. Uy

(From the Maymay sa Magbalantay Facebook page)

On Feb. 25, 2026, we will commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution — a historic moment when a divided and wounded nation chose the path of peace, courage and faith.

Edsa was not only a political event; it was a moral and spiritual awakening. It reminded the world that real power lies not in weapons or wealth, but in truth, unity and trust in God.

As we mark this milestone, we do not gather merely to remember the past. We gather to pray for national healing and to renew the values that gave birth to Edsa. Healing, however, does not come from nostalgia or slogans. It requires honesty, responsibility and difficult but necessary moral choices.

On this day, we call on three essential things for the genuine healing of our nation.

First, justice. National healing cannot grow where injustice is ignored or excused. Justice means upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability, regardless of status or power. Without justice, wounds remain open and the trust of the people continues to be broken.

Second, the return of stolen wealth. What was taken from the people represents lost opportunities — schools not built, hospitals not equipped, livelihoods not protected. Returning what was stolen is not revenge; it is restoration. It is a concrete act of repairing the harm done to the nation.

Third, the admission of guilt by those responsible. There can be no true reconciliation without truth. A sincere acknowledgment of wrongdoing is an act of moral courage. It is the beginning of repentance, learning and genuine reform. Forgiveness becomes possible only when truth is spoken humbly and clearly.

Edsa taught us that peaceful change is possible when people walk together in truth and faith. Forty years later, the call remains the same. If we truly desire national healing, we must choose justice over denial, truth over silence and responsibility over convenience. Only then can the spirit of Edsa bear lasting fruit in our time and for generations to come.