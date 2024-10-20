Tell it to SunStar: EJK probe: The laughable and unserious

The minute I heard the news on radio (while driving) that Sen. Rogelio “Bato” Dela Rosa is planning to conduct his own Senate investigation of the brutal “drug war” he orchestrated, I laughed quickly and giggly and uncontrollably such that I had to pull up my car on the roadside lest I figure in a vehicular accident. Hilarious. What a stress-relieving news.

In the face of government-sponsored injustice and authority-sanctioned cruelty and parody, amid the numerous “self-made” problems that plague us as a people and nation, what we sometimes need is a good laugh and a good satire. “A happy heart is good medicine and a joyful mind causes healing. But a broken spirit dries up the bones.” -- Proverbs 17:22

But on the serious side of the matter, let me address the following thoughts to our President and his justice officials in particular:

The challenge is real, strongest and most compelling at this juncture, incidentally for the present occupant of Malacañang, Your Excellency Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Unbeknown to you and your lieutenants, apparently, your administration will soon run out of time to solve the justice issue, vis-a-vis the carnage or “drug war” killings by several thousands of suspects (both guilty and innocents), women, minors, collateral damage. That is if you all continue going by the same lackluster approach, turtle pace and feigned “effort” you are putting into it. Pardon for being blunt.

Be aware, Mr. President, that justice is the most important of all important issues your administration is facing. Nobody can talk it down. Don’t belittle what’s big, sir. Such an issue, together with the West Philippine Sea and government corruption issues, will define you more than anything else in your entire 6-year governance. Every national concern we have springs forth from these issues. The issue of “ayuda,” “modernization” or “economy” pales in comparison.

You are well over halfway through your term. But, alas, nothing has happened yet as far as you and your “justice men” are concerned -- in the matter of Justice except that the Marcoses have been favored by our present courts and the son of our justice secretary has been speedily absolved of drug charges.

Dear BBM, if you fail to render justice to the victims of extrajudicial killings (past and present) within a year or two or before your term ends, it would be tantamount for the nation to considering you, your “justice men,” and your administration as being complicit to the crime (against humanity), morally and spiritually. You surely wouldn’t want history to hold you accountable for the horrible, wicked, damnable deeds you did not do. But you will, if you will not do what you must - while you can. The sin of omission. “So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin” (James 4:17).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra could have done what the House quad committee (quad comm) has done and accomplished as far back as two years ago. But where now is their seriousness and sincerity in what they are saying, much less with their true colors being put in question by some human rights advocates.

Why the need for them to wait for the quad comm to do the job they are supposed to be doing (dapat nuon pa). Hence, the people have a valid reason to doubt them however good-sounding their “strong words” may be toward “solving” the issue. If they are indeed authentic, they should have acted and done the same probe “a long time ago” as justice officials.

What if there is no Ace Barbers, Dan Fernandez, Romeo Acop, Stephen Paduano, Joel Chua and Benny Abante in Congress? These men are a rare breed in the field of politics. They have guts, wisdom and courage. They deserve a medal of valor -- sans the “reward system,” of course. Meanwhile, the Senate as a “committee of the whole” need not conduct a separate probe of the Duterte “drug war” if it has nothing new to offer in the investigation. Otherwise, it would just be circus and clowning all over. A waste of time and focus.

Play safe, Mr. President. Be sure of the just, fair and quick adjudication and resolution of the matter -- under your watch. Therefore, let the International Criminal Court come in. There’s no other way.

Finally, it would do you well to let go of your “fully trusted” justice officials. I highly recommend former senator, former justice secretary, former human rights commissioner and former jailed (six years) victim of injustice, Leila De Lima -- to be our new secretary of justice. After all, justice is “closest to her heart.”

Won’t you dare heed the call and let the nation rise and be great (again)?