Tell it to SunStar: End volence against women and girls

By Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo

Caritas Philippines President

Caritas Philippines joins Caritas Internationalis in its unwavering call to eradicate the pandemic of violence against women and girls, a scourge that continues to plague societies worldwide.

On the heels of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (VAW) on Nov. 25, the ongoing 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and the 18-Day Campaign to End VAW in the Philippines, we wholeheartedly echo Caritas Internationalis’s resolute condemnation of this pervasive and destructive form of gender-based violence.

Caritas Philippines firmly believes that holistic community development hinges on safeguarding, nurturing and empowering women, children and youth. With this conviction, the organization has implemented a range of measures within its national office to foster a gender-equitable and inclusive workplace:

• Full implementation of maternity and paternity leave benefits

• Two-day menstrual leave policy

• A designated lactating room for nursing mothers

• Equal access to employee development and training programs

• Cultivation of an all-gender-inclusive workplace culture

• Zero tolerance for gender-based harassment

Additionally, Caritas Philippines extends its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment through programs at the diocesan and parish levels, including:

• The Self-Help Group (SHeG) program, providing economic and leadership development opportunities for women, especially those who belong to indigenous groups.

• The health and nutrition program, promoting the well-being of women and girls

• Advocacy for cyberbullying prevention

• A comprehensive safeguarding and protection policy

• Conduct of meaningful conversations as part of the annual Women’s Month celebration.

Caritas Philippines remains steadfast in its dedication to working alongside Caritas Internationalis and its valued partners to eliminate violence against women and girls. The organization firmly upholds the inherent right of every woman and girl to a life free from fear and violence.

In line with the Vatican’s call for zero tolerance for gender-based abuses and harassment, the Philippine church has taken decisive steps to address this critical issue. The church has implemented stricter guidelines and policies to prevent and address gender-based violence, and it has also provided training and support for clergy and lay leaders on how to identify, respond to and prevent gender-based abuse.

We urge all Filipinos to join forces in taking decisive action to end violence against women and girls. Together, we can create a world where all women and girls are safe, respected and valued.