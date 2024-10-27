Tell it to SunStar: Ensure safety, well-being of children in typhoon-stricken areas

Following the onslaught of severe tropical storm Kristine, I urge the national government agencies and local government units to ensure the safety and welfare of children affected by the typhoon.

Under the Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children, which was created by the Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act, or Republic Act 10821, government agencies like the Department of Health, Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Social Welfare and Development have the following responsibilities, among others: to ensure that children are in safe spaces; that their health, nutrition, and sanitation needs are met; that they receive psychosocial support; and that classes resume promptly.

According to the DepEd, more than 18.6 million learners in almost 35,973 schools were affected by the typhoon’s onslaught. The DepEd also reported that 223 classrooms were destroyed while 415 were damaged due to typhoon Kristine. Based on news reports, latest data from DepEd reveals that infrastructure damage amounted to P765 million — P557.5 million for reconstruction and P207.5 million for major repairs.

Malinaw sa datos at sa ating karanasan na sa panahon ng kalamidad, humaharap sa matinding panganib ang mga kabataan. Dahil dito, mahalagang bigyan natin ng prayoridad ang kanilang kaligtasan at kapakanan, kabilang ang ligtas na pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, sa gitna ng pananalasa ng bagyo at sa ating pagbangon mula sa pinsala ng kalamidad.

I look forward to the signing of the Ligtas Pinoy Center Act (Senate Bill 2451) into law. The proposed measure, which I co-authored and co-sponsored, seeks to establish an evacuation center in every city and municipality. Under the bill, women and child-friendly spaces should be among the facilities of evacuation centers. The signing of the law would help end the practice of using classrooms as evacuation sites.