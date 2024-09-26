Tell it to SunStar: Escape plan from the poverty trap

In 1978, Deng Xiaoping, “the architect of modern China,” shifted China from central planning to a market-orientated liberal economy. The economic growth of the non-state sector was the driving force behind China’s phenomenal economic rise. China was able to lift about 800 million people out of extreme poverty in the last decades.

Let’s talk about Vietnam. Vietnam’s astonishing economic success has strong similarities with China, despite the fact that both countries are dominated by a single party under an authoritarian system, the Communist Party of Vietnam and China.

What seems to be a paradox, a communist one-party system with a capitalist economy system, has freed millions of people from the poverty trap.

So it is undeniable that capitalism can radically improve the situation of ordinary people. Unfortunately, the word capitalism is all too often wrongly used in a negative sense. The word capitalism stands for nothing other than an open liberal market economy with little government regulations and bureaucracy.

The opposite of a liberal market economy is a centrally planned economy. We saw where this led in the former Soviet Union, a confederation of states that was bankrupted in 1991. But also current examples such as Cuba or Venezuela, where planned economies have ruined both countries with millions of desperate people to flee just elsewhere. In addition to that great detriment, always the best, the top performers, the risk-takers leave first.

Only a liberal market economy with performance-oriented, innovative and risk-taking people can take a country forward. A planned economy on the other hand creates subordinates.

Successful market economy reforms are marked with massive dismantling of bureaucracy/red tape. Only when the tentacles of a sprawling, performance-inhibiting bureaucracy are pruned can an economy reach its full potential.

The most inspiring recent example is the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, a self-proclaimed radical market liberal.

The socialist Peronism era with its excessive bureaucracy has ruined Argentina, once one of the most prosperous countries in South America. Milei, also known by his nickname the “chainsaw man,” by using an imaginary “chainsaw” to cut off the sprawling tentacles of the bureaucracy, is trying to bring back prosperity to Argentina.

So, the “instruction menu is on the table.”