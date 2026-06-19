Tell it to SunStar: Escudero as impeachment presiding officer could melt new majority’s credibility

(Joint statement by civil society groups, mass organizations and concerned individuals)

We express serious concern over the reported plan of the new Senate majority to designate Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero as presiding officer of the impeachment court of twice-impeached Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a Senate composed of imperfect options, we recognize the tactical considerations that may have informed this plan. But among the available options, this is perhaps the most imperfect and one of the most dangerous. At a time when the Senate must restore public confidence in its independence and credibility, elevating Escudero to this crucial role risks achieving the opposite.

This plan inevitably recalls Escudero’s conduct during the previous impeachment proceedings, where his twisted interpretation of the constitutional directive to proceed “forthwith” became the basis for the delay and deferment of the impeachment process.

The argument that Escudero is best suited for the role because of his legal background is unconvincing. Legal knowledge alone does not guarantee fairness, impartiality, or fidelity to the spirit of the Constitution. An impeachment trial is not merely a legal exercise; it is a constitutional and political process that demands public trust in the neutrality of those who oversee it.

The impeachment trial is a defining test for the Senate and for Philippine democracy. It must demonstrate that no public official is above the law and that constitutional accountability cannot be defeated through procedural maneuvering. The Senate owes the Filipino people a process that is fair, credible and beyond suspicion. With the issue of the legitimacy of the Senate presidency settled, we hope the new Senate majority reconsiders and instead let Senate President Win Gatchalian lead as presiding judge and shepherd the impeachment trial to its just conclusion.