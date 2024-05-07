Tell it to SunStar: Ethics for social media content creator

Today, with the widespread use of modern technology and the internet, many people have become social media content creators. They post and share various types of content such as articles, photos, and videos for different purposes, including entertainment, fame, and rewards.

However, it’s worth considering how many of these posts make sense or promote positive values that are educational and inspiring. Unfortunately, the vast majority of content on social media is scrap, rubbish, filth, nonsense, and misleading, lacking any artistic or ethical standards.

The impact of such content on the young generation today could be detrimental. To ensure social media content is educational, inspiring, and respectful, creators should observe the following ethical principles and guidelines:

Honesty and transparency: Social media content creators should always be honest and transparent with their audience about their intentions, affiliations, and potential conflicts of interest.

Respect for diversity and inclusion: Creators should strive to create respectful content, regardless of their audience’s race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or any other personal characteristics.

Accuracy and fact-seeking: Creators should always ensure that the information they share is accurate and backed by reliable sources. They should also be willing to correct any mistakes or misinformation immediately.

Privacy: Creators should respect the privacy of their audience and always ask for consent before sharing any personal information or images.

Responsibility: Creators should take responsibility for the impact of their content on their audience and the broader community. They should also be aware of the potential for their content to be misinterpreted or used for harmful purposes.

Authenticity: Creators should strive to create content that is true to their voice and perspective, rather than simply trying to please their audience or fit a particular trend.

Professionalism: Creators should always maintain a professional demeanor, avoiding any behavior or content that could be seen as offensive or unprofessional. Genuine professionals practice good self-regulation.

Legal compliance: Creators should ensure that their content complies with all applicable laws and regulations, including copyright, trademark, and data protection laws.

It is essential to promote ethical behavior on social media platforms. Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.) must improve its social responsibility by monitoring and imposing more restrictions. Deplatforming is a necessary action to cleanse its sites from many unscrupulous posts considered harmful, biased, objectionable, sensitive, and deceptive.

As responsible social media users, we must not watch, share, patronize, or subscribe to bloggers and content creators promoting sensational stories, scandals, impropriety, and obscenity.

The young generation is the future of our society, and it’s our responsibility to protect them from the negative impact of social media. By promoting ethical behavior, we can help create a positive and inspiring online community that supports positive change.

It’s crucial to educate and guide young people on how to use social media effectively and responsibly, so they can enjoy the benefits of the digital age without compromising their values and integrity.