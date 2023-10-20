Tell it to SunStar: Excavated sidewalks

What are they planning to do with the sidewalks along Osmeña Blvd., the ones that are affected by the ongoing implementation of Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project that covers the distance of 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building?

Right now, pedestrians are forced on a narrow, rugged path as the contractor has dug up half of the sidewalks on either side of the boulevard.

It’s bearable when the weather is fine, but when it rains it’s a muddy and slippery walk. There are also several portions that are very dark at night because there are no lights.

This poses a danger to the many people who use the sidewalks, a lot of them students from the Abellana National School and the Cebu Normal University.

Is the current excavation then part of the CBRT Package 1?

If so, will it be affected by the recent announcement that the contractor won’t be able to meet the target completion date, which was supposed to be the end of this year?

It would be nice to know.