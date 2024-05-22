Tell it to SunStar: ‘Exorcising’ Cha-cha

It is the duty of the faithful to “exorcise” the demonic Charter change, aimed at further destroying our already-languishing industries to the interest of wanton foreign investment and interest. Harmful to the fate of most Filipinos, this will only benefit foreign interest and its Judas-like sponsors like President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Instead of being traitors, catering to the whims of foreign interests, the government must own up to its slogan, “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas (Choose Philippines),” by choosing to strengthen genuine agrarian reform and national industrialization which the government has continued to neglect for succeeding administrations.

According to economic think tank IBON Foundation, “The manufacturing sector started 2024 at its smallest share of GDP (gross domestic product) in 75 years since 1949, and agriculture at its smallest in the country’s history.” It added that job creation under Marcos Jr. is farce, especially with the dismal backdrop of the status of manufacturing and industry, especially that government labor data on hours worked show that most jobs created are among the informal ones.

We commend the people of cloth for organizing and promoting this collective event against Charter Change. We realize that faith is itself political, and must inspire the flock to spread the Good News — attaining a heavenly situation for the anawim requires doing our part in quelling hellish legislation like Charter change.

This is but one of the many efforts of a growing number of Filipinos, being aware of and opposing the disastrous effects of Charter change. We, the faithful, through prayers and actions, will conduct more fora, community discussions, and larger mobilizations in order to trump against this nefarious plan of the Marcos regime.

A recent survey by Pulse Asia revealed that most Filipinos, 88 percent, oppose Charter change.