Tell it to SunStar: Expulsion, filing of cases

Considering recent events involving the West Philippine Sea, the expulsion of Chinese diplomats can be among the options available to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Expulsion in this situation is not escalation but a proportionate response to the disrespect, dishonesty and disinformation the Chinese Embassy has sown in recent days and weeks.

Among the response options should also be the filing of a Writ of Kalikasan against China for the destruction they have brought upon Panganiban Reef (Mischief Reef), Ayungin Shoal and Bajo de Masinloc, to name a few.

Enough evidence has been available to support the filing.

There is also enough evidence to warrant the filing of various maritime law enforcement and disruption of freedom of navigation cases before the admiralty courts in Subic and Palawan.

It is time to assert our sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea through the legal and diplomatic means available.