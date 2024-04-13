Tell it to SunStar: Face ‘serious, morally abhorrent’ charges unconditionally

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sees no legal impediment for the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610 or the “Anti-Child Abuse Law.”

This after the Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued a Warrant of Arrest against Quiboloy on April 3, 2024 for sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

The case against Quiboloy is never a weak one and there is direct evidence to prove all the elements of the offenses charged.

I assure his safety and remind him that no one is above the law, even if one occupies an important position in his religious organization.

Quiboloy cannot impose any conditions. He must surrender not according to his terms but according to the terms of the law. The law applies to all, without exception.

The charges against Quiboloy are not “simple.” They involve serious and morally abhorrent offenses such as sexual assault of a minor and human trafficking.

A 17-year-old victim, who was maltreated and forced to work under the guise of religious service, narrated the alleged sexual abuses employed by Quiboloy since 2011 and the rape in 2014.

Witnesses appearing before the Senate panel accused Quiboloy of raping them.

To recall, Quiboloy has repeatedly stated that charges should be filed in Court, however, refuses to subject himself to the Court’s jurisdiction and chooses to remain a fugitive from justice.

It is also important to note that even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Quiboloy to face the allegations against him and even assured his safety.

My advice to him is just to face the questioning before the Senate and the House. Marinig natin ang kaniyang side para malaman natin kung ano ba talagang nangyayari dito. We’re trying to be fair here and allowing him an opportunity and fora to make his case. So, I think he should take advantage of that.

This, in response to Quiboloy’s allegations that Marcos conspired with the US government to capture him and turn him over to US authorities.

I urge him to face trial if he believes he

is innocent.

Argue your charges before the Court where you remain the accused, tell the naked truth, that way you can redeem yourself, vindicate yourself and ease the trauma from your victim minors.