Tell it to SunStar: Face the music

By Atty. Dino De Leon, a human rights and public interest lawyer

(Editor’s note: This press release has been rewritten in the first-person perspective)

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, I challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to authorize the release of Vice President Sara Duterte’s tax records. My argument is simple: the President can no longer remain on the sidelines if the impeachment court determines these documents are necessary to uncover the truth.

I believe this issue should now be squarely placed before the President. Under existing law, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) cannot disclose confidential tax records without the appropriate legal authority.

The question should now be directed to President Marcos. If the impeachment court finds that the Vice President’s tax records are material to the proceedings, the President must err on the side of transparency. He must take a stand.

Kung magta-tanggo at cha-cha kayo pagdating sa katotohanan (If you dance around the truth), it will be a disservice to the public. Face the music, Mr. President.

Impeachment is fundamentally a constitutional and political accountability process where the search for truth must take precedence over political convenience. I maintain that if the Vice President’s tax records are relevant to the impeachment trial, every lawful mechanism should be exhausted to make them available to the court, rather than allowing procedural barriers to stand in the way of the truth.

President Marcos’ decision on whether to authorize the release of these records will inevitably become part of the impeachment process itself. It will demonstrate his administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

The country is watching. This is an opportunity to show that no public official is beyond scrutiny and that the pursuit of truth takes precedence over politics.