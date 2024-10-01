Tell it to SunStar: False claims on heightened interest on mandatory ROTC

We, an ecumenical youth group, denounced the claims and maneuvers of the Marcos Jr. administration regarding the Mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). On a radio interview by dzBB to Sen. Francis Tolentino, he said that Mandatory ROTC is now a top priority of the administration, and that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself wants to hasten it. He even said that there is a supposed surge of enrollment in Mandatory ROTC even among Catholic schools.

We denounce any deceitful claims of heightened interest in reviving Mandatory ROTC. A program rife with history of physical, mental, and even sexual abuse will never sit well with students and other educational stakeholders.

Senator Tolentino simply relies on deceitful claims; meanwhile a survey by the Catholic Educators Association of the Philippines last year said that 53 percent disagree with the re-imposition of Mandatory ROTC, with 19 percent uncertain. Moreover, there have been cases where ROTC classes have been forced on CWTS (Civic Welfare Training Service) classes, like the example last year with Philippine Christian University.

We also denounced the forcing of Mandatory ROTC facilities and programs among smaller schools. Senator Tolentino said that small schools can combine ROTC events.

That is another problem with Mandatory ROTC. Most students loathe the additional cost of Mandatory ROTC on uniforms and the like. Instead of improving facilities and increasing the budget for schools, the government wants to strain the resources of schools in order to force a violent program.

Another reason Tolentino cited was regarding issues on the West Philippine Sea. This adds contradiction to Marcos Jr.’s claim that he wants to settle the West Philippine Sea issue in a peaceful and diplomatic manner. Aside from letting American troops, missiles and quasi-bases in the Philippines, this proposition to revive Mandatory ROTC only heightens provocation and the atmosphere of war in the region. We, the youth, will never be guns to your warmongering!

We will continue to be one with the Filipino students in countering any steps in bringing back Mandatory ROTC. The youth will continue to march in leaps and bounds against this anti-youth policy.