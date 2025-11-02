Tell it to SunStar: File those charges immediately

By Tindig Pilipinas

We are still holding our breath; so much more needs to be done.

But we welcome the recommendation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to file charges against former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Senators Joel Villanueva, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Former congressman Zaldy Co, Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario Lipana and Former Caloocan Rep. Mitch Cajayon-Uy.

We urge the Ombudsman to file those charges immediately and the relevant courts to try these individuals forthwith.

We also urge that the confiscation of assets of these individuals, the fruits of plunder, be done quickly and thoroughly.

We assume the ICI has done its job in preparing the necessary requirements for these cases to proceed.

We assume that the ICI shall then proceed to develop and pass on to the Ombudsman more cases against individuals who are involved in this massive plunder of the nation’s funds and the criminal harm dealt to ordinary citizens as a result.

In short, we expect government to function as it should, even as our faith in institutions is constantly tested when they show their incompetence if not predatory nature. We do not forget the failures of our systems during the period of Duterte’s war against the innocent and the extreme corruption of his regime.

It is the tragedy of our national life that people must rise in anger, and sustain that anger in order for any reform of justice to ensue. To add to all our burdens as a people, must we have to suffer the fact that good governance only occurs when we are enraged?

But enraged we shall have to remain. Until major contractors, more politicians and more government bureaucrats are brought to justice. We have boundless faith in our people that, though the path to justice is difficult, still we shall walk it together for the sake of future generations.

We laud this early and small step of the ICI. But we remain vigilant. We call on our fellow citizens to keep vigil with us and to continue to speak up and protest and demand the truth, accountability and justice.