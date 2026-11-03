Tell it to SunStar: Filipino powerlessness and psychological malaise

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, Asian Center, University of the Philippines-Diliman

I would like to offer a few observations and perspectives regarding the direct and controversial question raised and contained in a recent report: “What Is Keeping Filipinos from Protesting Like the French?” (ANC 24/7, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026).

What an excellent question! Sadly, I must repeat what I have said time and again: there is a profound, peculiar, and deeply troubling historical ailment embedded within the soul, mentality and psychology of Filipinos.

They are brave people, no doubt about it yet they do not know who their enemy is. They do not know whom they should fight. Why? Because the sad truth is that they do not know themselves, nor do they understand what they stand for or what they truly are.

In my view, Filipinos have yet to recover from the filth, sacrilege, and horrifying events that took place at what should have been the very beginning of our nation in 1897.

Kapatid?

I remember having several discussions and clashes of ideas with Dr. Zeus Salazar regarding the issue and concept of the kapatid (brother/sister).

I would always ask him categorically:

How do we explain the bestiality and contradiction of the painful reality that the Supremo, Andres Bonifacio, and even one of our bravest generals, Antonio Luna, were mercilessly and disrespectfully murdered by men who supposedly called themselves their brothers?

What kind of brother kills his fellow brother in the Katipunan and in the Revolution?

His sharp response to me was always that I needed to study the concept of “kapatid” more deeply.

My own somewhat blunt, though still respectful, response was:

“Doc, if those damned opportunists and animals are supposed to be my ‘brothers,’ then I do not wish to call them brothers.”

I would further add, borrowing a famous line from one of Fernando Poe Jr.’s films: “Kung kayo lang din ang mga magiging kaibigan (kapatid) ko eh bibili na lang ako ng aso.”

To this day, I regard this as one of the weaknesses of the entire framework of Dr. Zeus Salazar’s Pantayong Pananaw.

He could not fully grasp that in the making of a nation, supposed brothers will eventually part ways, and during the struggle and war, false brothers and true brothers inevitably reveal themselves.

He could not accept this because, according to him, such thinking was ideological and rooted in Marxist philosophy.

But let us ask the pertinent, crucial question:

Has there ever been a nation in the world that was born without revolution or war?

On Jan. 30, 1649, the English people, through their Parliament and a High Court of Justice, decided to behead their king, King Charles I, before the public.

In 1776, the American colonists revolted against the English monarchy. Through their war, the United States was born. They even bequeathed to the world their so-called Declaration of Independence.

In 1789, the French Revolution erupted, and its significance, impact and influence continue to be felt throughout the world to this very day.

To be fair to Barangay ‘Pinas, after more than 300 years under Spanish colonialism, we launched more than a hundred uprisings and rebellions.

Moreover, the Philippine Revolution of 1896 under the leadership of the Katipunan inspired and provided a model for many of our neighbors in Southeast Asia.

Even if only briefly, and perhaps somewhat questionably, let us grant ourselves the claim that we were the first republic in Asia.

But then, what happened?

We return once more to the concept of the kapatid.

Likewise, we return to the central issue of the original sin in our bloody history.

To this day, we have failed to properly address and come to terms with the true history of our nation.

The symbolism and so-called official data and symbols of the nation remain deeply problematic and to speak in blunt terms, idiotic!

These constitute some of the principal reasons why we have failed to become a genuine nation. For we continue to deceive and defraud ourselves.

Worse still, we drag our youth into this state-sponsored brainwashing.

Your Independence Day is false.

Your national flag is false.

Your national anthem is false.

Your first president is false.

Even your national hero is false.

Some of the figures included in your list of heroes are likewise questionable.

Because of all these falsehoods, your history itself has become false, incomplete and manipulated.

And because your origins are rooted in layers of deception, lies and distortions, you have never truly understood who you are, what you stand for, or what you really are as a people!

Consequently, you have failed to advance either as individuals or as a nation striving to become a true nation-state.

Because the blood from which you emerged is tainted, because the source from which you came is polluted, your destination likewise remains tainted and polluted.

Until you sincerely confront, correct and address the stains and errors of your past, you will never mature as a people, nor will you truly rise above your present condition.