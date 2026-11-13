Tell it to SunStar: Filipinos have every right to speak up

By Akbayan president Rafaela David

(Editor’s note: This press release has been revised into a first-person narrative)

Today, we at the Akbayan Party cannot help but express our deep disappointment over the recent statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). Their insistence on maintaining a “disciplined and coherent national voice” sounds alarmingly like a pretext for silencing those who bravely speak out against China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea. We take serious issue with the DFA’s suggestion that individual public servants must simply defer to the President and his team, confining any disagreements strictly to internal channels.

The President may indeed be the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy, but he and his department absolutely do not have a monopoly on discussions concerning our national interest. Foreign affairs is fundamentally imbued with the public interest. It is not the exclusive domain of diplomats in closed rooms; it is a matter that demands the active participation, scrutiny and engagement of every Filipino. Our sovereignty belongs to the people, not to whichever administration happens to be in power. We live in a democracy — unlike China, where the state dictates exactly what its citizens can and cannot say.

It feels as though the DFA is dangerously conflating the President’s constitutional authority to direct foreign policy with our democratic right as a people to question and challenge it. A constitutional mandate does not magically place government policies or diplomatic maneuvers beyond the reach of public debate.

When we speak out against China’s aggression, it is not an act of insubordination, nor does it undermine diplomacy. On the contrary, exposing these acts puts the facts on the record. It strengthens public awareness and helps rally both national and international support for our cause. Let me be clear: silence does not defend sovereignty. An informed and engaged public does.

We must ensure that public officials — especially those on the frontlines directly confronting Chinese aggression at sea — are never discouraged or intimidated into silence. The West Philippine Sea belongs to the Filipino people. Defending our sovereignty is our collective responsibility, not the exclusive mandate of the President or the DFA. No one should ever be told to keep quiet simply because their voice challenges the government’s preferred diplomatic posture.