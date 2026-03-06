Tell it to SunStar: Finally, we can sleep!

Honestly, it’s about time. If you live anywhere near a busy street, you know the struggle. We’ve all had our sleep ruined, our conversations drowned out, or a sleeping baby woken up by the deafening roar of a motorcycle with a modified muffler. The Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) recent crackdown on these loud “bora-bora” exhausts is a huge win for everyone’s sanity. If you’re a rider who’s upset about the new checkpoints, let’s be real: the public street isn’t your personal race track.

Here’s the deal with the rules. A lot of riders try to argue, “But my pipe passed the 99-decibel test!” The LTO is finally shutting that excuse down. The law is actually super clear: changing out your quiet, factory-standard muffler for an unauthorized aftermarket one is a violation in itself. It doesn’t matter what the noise meter says — a passing grade on a test doesn’t magically make an illegal modification legal.

At the end of the day, it’s really about common courtesy. Motorcycles are built by the manufacturer to be quiet for a reason. Ripping down a residential street at 2 a.m. with an open pipe isn’t a display of freedom; it’s just incredibly rude to your neighbors. Constant noise pollution is a real source of stress for families, the elderly and basically anyone just trying to relax after a long day.

Some folks are complaining that this campaign targets the working class. But let’s think about that for a second. Keeping your motorcycle exactly how you bought it — quiet and legal — costs absolutely nothing. Going out of your way to buy an expensive, noisy aftermarket pipe just to show off? That’s a choice. And right now, it’s a choice that comes with a massive P5,000 fine and having your bike impounded until you bolt the original muffler back on.

It also shouldn’t just fall on the LTO’s shoulders. If we really want to clean up our streets, local barangays and city traffic enforcers need to step up, too. The LTO usually sets up checkpoints on major highways or main avenues, but a lot of these noisy riders terrorize the inner streets and subdivisions where they think they can get away with it. Barangay officials know exactly who in their neighborhood is treating the street like a drag strip. It’s time for them to start issuing tickets and clamping down right at the community level.

Ultimately, this is about getting our peace of mind back. Imagine being able to watch TV without having to constantly adjust the volume, or not having your blood pressure spike because some kamote rider decided to rev his engine at a stoplight right outside your window. Quiet streets naturally lead to less stressed neighborhoods. It might seem like a small thing to the riders, but for the rest of us, having a peaceful environment to come home to is priceless.

The LTO and local traffic enforcers definitely deserve our support on this one. Now, we just have to hope this isn’t another classic case of ningas kugon — where the authorities are super strict for a few weeks and then totally forget about it. We need them to keep the checkpoints going, keep enforcing the rules and finally bring some peace and quiet back to our neighborhoods.

By Herman M. Lagon